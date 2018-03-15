Kashmiri youth rendering sacrifices for sacred cause: Gilani

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri youth for a secret cause will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

Syed Ali Gilani, who is under continued house arrest for the past over eight years, addressing a gathering of mourners in Soura area of Srinagar over telephone from his residence paid glorious tributes to Muhammad Eisa Fazili, Syed Owais Shafi and another youth martyred by Indian troops in Hakoora area of Islamabad district recently. Eisa Fazili belonged to Soura.

The APHC Chairman said that these youth spilled their blood for a sacred cause and the entire Kashmir was indebted to them for their sacrifices. “Our youth put huge responsibility on our shoulders to honour these sacrifices,” he said, adding, “It is the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir and the leadership to take the ongoing movement to its logical end.”

Syed Ali Gilani said that Eisa Fazili was very close to him and often visited his residence. His commitment with freedom mission was exemplary and serves as a moral precedence, he added. Recalling his meetings with him, he said that Fazili often discussed the post-Burhan scenario and continued bloodshed, plight of maimed pellet victims, ransacking of properties, detention of youth in torture centres and excesses perpetrated by the Indian forces gave him sleepless nights. This proved a turning point for him and he joined resistance movement and embraced martyrdom, he maintained.

“We are duty-bound to disassociate from those who are involved in genocide of Kashmiris. We should boycott these chameleons and turncoats, as they for the lust of power are bartering the blood of our budding youth,” the APHC Chairman said while referring to pro-India politicians.

Syed Ali Gilani said that the Indian authorities were desperate to enforce their will and weaken the Kashmiris’ just and genuine freedom movement but would never succeed in their nefarious designs. He said Kashmir is a disputed territory and the people of Kashmir are being killed only because they are demanding their right to self-determination. He deplored that the pro-freedom leaders were being denied political space and the occupational forces were mercilessly killing innocent people in the occupied territory.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Yasmeen Raja, Farooq Ahmed Ghotapori, Khawaja Firdous Wani and Sheikh Musaib also addressed the gathering. They reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to carry forward their martyrs’ mission to its logical end.

