Clashes, shutdown in Pulwama against killing of youth

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted in several areas of Pulwama district, today, following the killing of two local youth by Indian troops in Srinagar.

The troops killed the youth during a violent military operation at Balhama Khunmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar. Bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of four residential houses destroyed by the troops.

Eyewitnesses said that clashes erupted in Nawdal Tral after the burial of one of the martyred youth, Rasiq Nabi Butt, at his ancestral graveyard in the village. People also took to the streets at Murran Chowk in main Pulwama town and clashed with the Indian forces’ personnel deployed in the area to prevent protests.

Clashes were also reported from Awantipora area of Pulwama as well after the body of the other martyred youth, Shabbir Ahmad, reached his native Aghanzipora village.

The authorities sealed all roads leading to Awantipora and adjoining villages, today, and continued to suspend mobile Internet services in these areas on the second consecutive day. The authorities also ordered the closure of all colleges and higher secondary schools in Pulwama district to prevent the students from holding demonstrations against the killing of the youth.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in Pulwama district to mourn the killings. All shops and other commercial establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

