Gilani rejects talks offer, calls for Kashmir solution

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has rejected an offer of dialogue by India.

The APHC spokesman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement in Srinagar said that an official of Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) proposed a dialogue between New Delhi and Syed Ali Gilani. He said that Syed Ali Gilani refused to talk, saying, “Unless and until the Kashmir dispute is addressed in its historical perspective, all these attempts are futile.” The APHC Chairman asked India to acknowledge the disputed status of the Kashmir and withdraw its troops from occupied Kashmir to pave way for holding of referendum in the territory, said Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar.

“Gilani said Kashmir dispute has turned into a flashpoint and unless India accepts its disputed nature, no progress is expected and horrors of war will haunt people living in the region,” the spokesman said. He added that the people of Kashmir are peace-loving and Indian leaders can play a key role in resolving the issue by respecting their aspirations, instead of adopting coercive measures.

“They (Indian leaders) should shun fanatical politics because the need of the hour is to acknowledge the ground realities of the long-pending Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” Syed Ali Gilani, according to the statement, told the IB official.

The spokesman said that the official was told that Kashmiri people had never accepted or acknowledged the forced occupation of India and they were at war with it for the past seven decades. “We time and again demanded that Kashmiri people should be allowed to express their aspiration about political future and destiny of state,” he quoted Syed Ali Gilani as having said.

The volatile situation in Kashmir is a natural reaction against India’s stubborn attitude, the APHC Chairman said, adding Delhi is desperately trying to impose its verdict on the territory through military might. “I, with a sincere heart, want to convey that we are yearning for peace and seek peaceful resolution to the long-pending (Kashmir) issue,” Gilani said, adding, “We are not against the dialogue process, but we favour only meaningful and result-oriented negotiations.”

