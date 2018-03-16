Glowing tributes paid to Balhama martyrs

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations paid glowing tributes to the youth martyrs by Indian troops in Balhama Khunmoh area of Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the ongoing bloodshed by the Indian troops and said Kashmir freedom-fighters are on path of sacrifice but their day to day martyrdoms is a matter of grave concern. It reiterated that if New Delhi is serious in ending the bloodshed in the disputed region, it must immediately come forward for settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people.

“Nothing can prove fruitful unless India leaves its stubbornness and callous approach towards the Kashmir dispute and takes concrete steps to settle it. Every justice-loving person and institution is worried about the ongoing bloodshed but their mere worries cannot work unless they stress upon New Delhi to accept the hard historic realities of Kashmir dispute,” it maintained.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to two martyred youth and said that the priceless sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would always be safeguarded. The JKSM spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemned the illegal imprisonment of party Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, and leader in Jammu, Hilal Beigh, and said that the so-called rulers were suppressing Kashmiris’ voices by detentions and house arrests of the resistance leaders.

The patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Behenji, the Chairman of Young Men’s league, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League and the spokesman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat in their statements in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyrs and said that their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste and the ongoing liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

