‘Indian forces’ intervention in religious affairs intolerable’

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has expressed deep anguish and resentment over the intervention in the religious affairs of Kashmiri Muslims by the Indian forces in the territory.

The JI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the organizers of the religious congregations are called to the army camps and intimidated and harassed without any justification just to forcibly restrain them from these rightful activities.

He said at some places the imams and preachers of mosques are forced to attend the camps for reporting the religious activities going on in the mosques and even asked to prepare audio/video recording of their speeches and send it to the camps which is unacceptable and is the worst form of violation of the religious freedom guaranteed under the United Nations Charter.

The spokesman vehemently condemned interference in the religious affairs of Muslims and termed it a blatant misuse and abuse of military power.

He appealed to the world human rights organizations to take serious notice of India’s policy of intimidation and use their influence to get it stopped.

Like this: Like Loading...