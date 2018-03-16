Indian police arrest Mukhtar Waza in Kokarnag

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, at Barakpore in Kokarnag area of Islamabad district, today.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was arrested when he was going to Wail, Kokarnag, to express solidarity with the family of martyred Syed Owais Shafi. He has been detained at Saddar Police Station in Islamabad town.

Meanwhile, the JKPL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the arrest of party Chairman and said that the puppet administration could not weaken the sentiment of Hurriyat leaders by using cheap tactics. He said that India, which claimed to be the largest democracy of the world, had usurped the democratic rights including the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He said that permanent peace in the region was impossible without the settlement of the Kashmir dispute and urged the international community to put pressure on New Delhi to resolve the lingering dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

