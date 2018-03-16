Indian troops martyr two youth, damage four houses in IOK

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two youth in Srinagar city.

Bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of four residential houses destroyed by the troops at Balhama Khunmoh on the outskirts of the city. The operation was going on till reports last came in.

An Indian army official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, Indian forces’ personnel resorted to teargas shelling to disperse protesters in the area.

The puppet authorities have suspended train service between Banihal and Srinagar.

On the other hand, the troops have launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

Further details are awaited.

