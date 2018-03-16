Indian troops martyr two youth in IOK

Demos, clashes, shutdown in Pulwama

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar city, today.

Bodies of the youth, Rasiq Nabi Butt and Shabbir Ahmed, were recovered from the debris of four residential houses destroyed by the troops at Balhama Khunmoh on the outskirts of the city.

People staged forceful demonstrations in Pulwama town, Tral, Nawdal, Awantipora, Aghanzipora and other areas of Pulwama district against the killing of the youth. Indian troops and police used brute force against the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of Rasiq Nabi Butt in Nadwal and Shabbir Ahmed in Aghanzipora areas amid high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. The bodies of the martyred youth were shrouded in Pakistani flag.

The killings led to complete shutdown in Pulwama district. The occupation authorities had sealed all roads leading to Awantipora and adjoining villages and ordered closure of all educational institutions to prevent people particularly students from holding demonstrations against the killings. The authorities also continued to snap mobile Internet services in Awantipora on the second consecutive day and suspended the train service between Banihal and Srinagar.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Zafar Akbar Butt, Farida Bahenji, Democratic Freedom Party, Peoples Freedom League and Tehreek-e-Muzahamat in their statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, today, when he was on his way to Wail area of Kokarnag to express solidarity with the family of a youth, Syed Owais Shafi, who was recently martyred by the troops.

In Geneva, speakers at a seminar held on the sidelines of the ongoing 37th session of the UN Human Rights Council called for granting the right to self-determination to the peoples and nations struggling to achieve this right across the world. The speakers included Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Prof Alferd De Zayas, Rania Madi, Shameem Shawl, Mohammad Ali Arkoukou, Dr Astrid Stuckleberger and Dr Iqtidar Cheema. The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, spoke via telephone from Srinagar. The seminar was organized to appreciate the contribution of renowned human rights defender, Professor Alfred de Zayas, for the promotion of the inalienable right.

