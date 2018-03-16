IOK authorities prolonging Masarrat Aalam’s detention: JKML

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that its illegally detained Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, was brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, to Srinagar where he was presented in the court of Additional Session Judge in a fake case registered against him.

The JKML spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the judge, after hearing the case, fixed March 28 for next hearing and Masarrat Aalam Butt was shifted back to Kot Bhalwal Jail.

He said that under a pre-planned conspiracy, the puppet authorities were harassing the JKML Chief and prolonging his illegal detention. He said that New Delhi could not subdue the resolve of Masarrat Aalam Butt by continuously keeping him behind the bars.

The spokesman appealed to the international human rights organizations including the UN Human Rights Council, the Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to take serious notice of the continued illegal detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt and play role in his release.

