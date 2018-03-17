Body of 1 more youth recovered in Srinagar, toll rises to 3

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, body of one more youth was recovered from the debris of the houses destroyed by Indian troops in Balhama Khonmoh area of Srinagar, raising the death toll to three.

The troops had destroyed four residential houses during a violent crackdown operation in the area on Thursday night. Bodies of two youth, Rasiq Nabi Butt and Shabbir Ahmed, were recovered on Friday while one more body was retrieved from the debris of the destroyed houses, today.

