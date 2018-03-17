Delhi court allows India’s ED to quiz Kashmiri businessman

New Delhi, March 17 (KMS): A Delhi court has allowed India’s Enforcement Directorate to interrogate the illegally detained Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Watali, in connection with a fake false case registered against him.

Additional Sessions Judge, Tarun Sherawat, allowed the application filed by ED’s counsel, Nitesh Rana seeking permission to quiz Zahoor Watali, for two days – March 19 and 20.

Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), is at presently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail on judicial remand.

Like this: Like Loading...