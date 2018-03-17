Friends, relatives visit Kamran Yousuf’s home

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who was illegally detained by India’s National Investigation Agency, was welcomed by his relatives and friends on his return to his home.

Kamran Yousuf was arrested by the NIA on September 5, last year, on the false case of stone-pelting and was later lodged in New Delhi’s Rohini jail on judicial remand. The Twenty-two-year old photojournalist reached home on Friday after he was released on bail. His friends and relatives thronged his house in Tahab village of Pulwama district.

Kamran’s photos and videos had gone viral on social networking sites as he worked as a freelance photographer and video-journalist in South Kashmir. He has contributed for several print and video media outlets of Kashmir during last few years.

The journalistic fraternity of Pulwama district was jubilant over his release and as soon as the news of his return spread many of his journalist friends visited his house to congratulate him on his release.

A close friend of Kamran, Umar Wani said, “home coming of Kamran is just like an Eid for me” and that he missed him in the last six months.

A senior journalist of Pulwama, Shannan Fayaz, took to social networking site Facebook to greet Kamran on his release. “His release is a great relief to all of us and there is no good news to us than this (sic),”he wrote.

A close relative of Kamran and a senior journalist, Shah Irshad, who stood with Kamran and struggled very hard to get him released expressed his gratitude to all those who help in securing his release.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement in Srinagar congratulated Kamran Yousuf on his release, saying that it is just like a new lease of life for the photojournalist.

He said that arresting Kashmiri youth on fabricated charges had become a profitable business for Indian agencies and police. He also condemned the continued detention of youth and Hurriyat leaders. “These coercive and suppressive measures won’t cow down our political aspirations,” he added.

