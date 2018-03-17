India involved in gross HR violations in IOK: Speakers

Geneva, March 17 (KMS): The speakers in a conference in Geneva have said that India stands exposed in occupied Kashmir as its forces are involved in gross human rights violations, rapes, murder, use of lethal weapons and intimidations.

The speakers including Barrister Abdul Majid Trumbo, Professor Nazir Shawl, Advocate Ayoub Ahmad Rathore in one voice said that we feel our duty to apprise world and the dignitaries about gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

They said that the atrocities and excesses perpetrated by forces of oppression in different parts and corners of world were eye-opener and a question mark for UN. They lamented Indian authorities for their rhetoric of being a largest democracy in world and said that it was just hoax and the continuous reports pouring in from occupied Kashmir clearly state that India’s claims were contradictory and just bundle of lies.

The speakers said curbs laid and restrictions are imposed on leadership and Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik and other leaders are continuously languishing in different detention centres and false cases were filed against these.

