‘Kashmir is disputed territory, awaits final settlement’

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) and the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) have said that Kashmir is a disputed territory that awaits a final settlement.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar, reacting to the latest utterances of Hindu extremist party Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat about the disputed Jammu and Kashmir, said that people like him only spread hatred and divide people to achieve their vested interests.

Stressing that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory occupied by India through its military might, the DFP said that majority of Kashmiris had neither accepted Indian occupation nor acknowledged India as their country.

Hurriyat leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmir dispute needed to be settled either by giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. He said that no power on earth could change the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also criticized RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat’s statement for calling strict action against Kashmiri resistance leadership and threatening people of Jammu and Kashmir.

