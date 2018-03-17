Kashmiris being killed on LoC on daily basis: Yasin Malik

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that Kashmiris are being killed on the Line of Control (LoC) on daily basis but the international community has become a mute spectator.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that instead of playing as firefighters, the United Nations should play the role of an arbitrator and resolve the Kashmir dispute.

He said settlement of the lingering dispute which has put the peace and stability of south Asian region and the whole world at stake can only ensure the lasting peace and stability when the international community plays its positive role for early solution of the dispute.

The JKLF Chairman said that Kashmiris had been facing the Indian aggression for last over 70 years during which Lacs of people had been killed, injured and arrested. He said that many Kashmiri political detainees had been shifted to jails in Jammu and were facing aggression which was highly condemnable.

