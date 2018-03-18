‘Bhagwat’s remarks show fascist ideology of RSS leaders’

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum have termed the anti-Kashmir remarks of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat as the reflection of the fascist ideology of Hindu extremist organisation on how to deal with the political will and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that Bhagwat’s remarks that “Kashmiris should be dealt with force as they only understand the language of power” showed how the affairs of J&K were run by such intolerant persons. “The remarks reflect the policy of Indian leadership vis-à-vis Kashmiri people. It shows their arrogant approach,” the statement said.

Bhagwat on Friday had called for using shakti (strength) and yukti (tact) against the pro-freedom people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani asked the Indian leadership to shun coercive measures and acknowledge the ground realities about the long-pending issue and adopt a realistic and rational approach for its lasting and peaceful solution. “The right to self-determination is an inalienable, accepted and birthright of the subjugated nations and no power on earth can deny this right,” he said.

“Indian authorities are pursuing the policy of repression and coercion. People are being brutally killed, properties razed to ground, people and leadership caged on fake allegations, youth tortured and subjected to disappearance in custody. The rape is being used as war weapon against women,” the statement added.

“Our view is unambiguous that Kashmir is a political issue in nature and instead of force and coercion, political steps should be taken to solve it as per UN resolutions,” he said.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said eulogising the army for keeping the territory and people under forcible control and banking on military strength as a means of resolution of the world acknowledged dispute was highly condemnable.

The Hurriyat forum spokesman said that Kashmir was the world’s most militarized zone where Indian forces were laced with unbridled powers under draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). “Instead of looking at a political resolution to this purely political and human problem, such people want the army to do this job for them through force and power,” he added.

“There are 18 resolutions pending about Jammu and Kashmir in the UN and the settlement of this dispute lies in implementation of these very resolutions,” the spokesman said.

The Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) while reacting to the utterances of RSS said, “The people like Bhagwat only spread hatred and divide people so as to achieve their goals.” The DFP asked SS chief to go through history and learn some lessons from it.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement said that the statement reflected mental bankruptcy and narrow-mindedness of Indian leaders.

