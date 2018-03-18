India again used chemical to destroy houses, kill youth in IOK

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian occupational forces have once again started burning the bodies of Kashmiri youth beyond recognition by destroying houses with inflammable chemical substances in the Valley.

The chemical compound RD 2PNG, which India secretly bought from Israel was freshly used by Indian forces on Thursday (Mach 15, 2018) in Balhama area of Khonmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Three charred bodies of youth were recovered from the debris of the four houses, destroyed by the troops using the same chemical substance in the area.

On 22nd June 2017, charred bodies of three youth were also recovered from the debris of a house, burnt by Indian forces in Kakpora of Pulwama district.

Similar incident took place on 14th October 2017 when troops used highly inflammable chemical to burn a PhD scholar Nisar Ahmed along with another youth, Wasim Ahmad Shah, beyond recognition in a house at Litter in Pulwama.

Indian troops destroyed houses by using the same substance in Bahmnoo area of Pulwama on July 3, 2017, leaving a charred body of a youth in the debris.

Like this: Like Loading...