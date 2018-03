HR Violations Jan 1989 to Feb 28, 2018 Total Killings * 94,922 Custodial Killings 7,100 Civilians Arrested 143,364 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 108,674 Women Widowed 22,866 Children Orphaned 107,697 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,043 Compiled by : Kashmir Media Service Feb 2018 Total Killings * 15 Custodial Killings 1 Tortured/Critically Injured 57 Civilians Arrested 179 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 16 Disappeared 0 Women Widowed 2 Children Orphaned 11 Women gang-raped / Molested 0 Compiled by : Kashmir Media Service * Including custody Casualties during ongoing uprising (From July 8, 2016) Killings 180 Injured 20965 Inured by pellets 8373 Youth lost total eye-sight 73 Youth lost one eye sight 207 Youth at the verge of losing eye-sight 977 Youth whose vision damaged partially 1866 Women molested 758 Houses/shops/structures damaged 65821 Schools arsoned 53 People arrested(general) 19122 People detained under PSA 821 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service UR Resolutions

Indian troops martyr two youth, damage four houses in a search and siege operation at Balhama Khunmoh in the outskirts of Srinagar.