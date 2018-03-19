Concern over increasing psychological diseases in IOK

Srinagar March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Abdul Qadeer, the Executive Director of Voice of Victims (VoV), a human rights organization, has expressed serious concern over the increasing psychological diseases and termed insecurity and chaos root causes of such ailments.

Abdul Qadeer in a statement issued in Srinagar said that psychological problems had been increasing in Kashmir. He said a survey report on Kashmir maintains that a third of its respondents suffered from psychological distress.

He said it also indicated that violence or the threat of physical violence seems to have had a significant effect on the mental health of people. It revealed that respondents suffered from high levels of anxiety such as nervousness, tension and extensive worrying, he added.

The VoV Executive Director said that the worst hit had been the children among whom the major effect of the violence reported in this survey had been fear. School-related problems also scored highly.

Like this: Like Loading...