India responsible for prevailing uncertainty in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has held the Indian leadership responsible for prevailing political uncertainty, chaos and creating war euphoria in the region.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned Indian Home Minister, Rajnath Singh’s statement that “forces can cross over the Line of Control, if needed, to protect country’s territorial integrity”, said those in power corridors follow their particular mindset and just for the lust of power and vote bank issue such irrational and illogical statements against Pakistan and Kashmir.

He rejected the Rajnath Singh’s remarks that “Kashmir was with India, Kashmir is with India and it will remain with India forever”.

“Indian leaders while ignoring and undermining the historical facts are creating war euphoria in the region and trampling all norms and ethics,” he said and sought the intervention of the international community in the wake of a new wave of state terror unleashed by the Indian armed forces in Kashmir.

The APHC Chairman said people in Kashmir are living under the shadow of gun. “We will never surrender or succumb to pressure but we will pursue our cherished mission till it reaches its logical conclusion. “It is very sad that instead of making their forces accountable for inhuman acts, killings, violation of human values, loot and plunder, the leadership in New Delhi is encouraging them and conferring these forces with honour and medals. It illustrates their frustration and fanatical ideology,” he said.

He appealed to India and Pakistan to demonstrate restraint and wisdom and play a constructive role for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute which, he said, poses a threat to the world peace.

Lamenting authorities for laying curbs on political activities, rampant use of black laws and hooliganism, saying the infuriated, provocative and inflammatory statements of Indian leadership are adding fuel to fire.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Bar Association in a statement in Srinagar also condemned the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s assertions and said that the people of Kashmir were seeking the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, which guarantee them the right to self-determination.

