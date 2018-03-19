India responsible for uncertainty in region

Killings under garb of CASO’s denounced

Srinagar March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that Indian leadership is responsible for prevailing political uncertainty and a war-like situation in the South Asian region.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar rejected the Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s rhetoric to cross over the Line of Control in the name of protecting territorial integrity, and said that Indian leaders while ignoring historical facts were creating war euphoria in the region.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a joint meeting of the Executive Council, General Council and Working Committee of the forum in Srinagar, today, condemned the killing and harassment of people by Indian forces under the garb of cordon and search operations in the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt addressing a press conference and Jammu Kashmir People’s League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza at a party meeting in Srinagar, today, called for meaningful dialogue between all the stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute to stop bloodshed in the occupied territory.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen visited Balhama area of Srinagar to express solidarity with the owners of the houses destroyed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation on Thursday. Another delegation of Peoples Freedom visited Tral to pay tributes to martyr, Rasiq Ahmad Butt.

Senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was elected as Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir during a party meeting in Srinagar, today.

Indian forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Pampore and Zinpora areas of Pulwama district, today. The operation was jointly launched by Indian army, police and Central Reserve Police Force.

Meanwhile, speakers at a seminar in London demanded of the UK government to play its role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination and preventing massive human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir. The conference was chaired by UK Member Parliament, Jack Brereton while the Co-Chairman of ‘Friends of Kashmir’ in the European Parliament, Anthea McIntyre was the chief guest. The seminar was also addressed by the founder Chairman of UK-based Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement, Raja Najabat Hussain.

