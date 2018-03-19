Indian forces launch CASO in Pampore areas

Srinagar March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces launched Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Pampore and Zinpora areas of Pulwama on Monday.

Forces launched a joint search operation near Punjab National Bank and Tehsil office Pampore and Zinpora areas after suspicious movement.

Witnesses told media men that heavy deployment of Army, police, SOG and CRPF personnel had cordoned the whole area and started searches.

The operation was on when reports last came in, however, the same kind of search operation ended peacefully in Awantipora area.

Forces conducted searches in JK Bank and Makroo Shopping Complex, Awantipora, witnesses said.

