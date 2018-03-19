JKPL discusses latest political situation in IOK

Srinagar March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an extra-ordinary meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) was held, today, in Srinagar under its party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza.

During the meeting different issues were discussed including the present prevailing situation of the territory.

The JKPL Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, while speaking on the occasion urged party members to make Peoples League stronger by conveying its message to every nook and corner of Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved through meaningful tripartite dialogue or through implementation of UN resolutions.

As long as the lingering dispute is not resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people, peace will remain a dream in South Asia, he maintained.

The other members who participated in the meeting include Jaffar Kashmiri, Engineer Fayaz, Nisar Rather, Yawar Ahmad and Mohammad Adil.

