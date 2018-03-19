Mirwaiz urges humanistic approach for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged India and Pakistan to adopt the realistic and humanistic approach for resolution of the Kashmir dispute to avert killings across the Line of Control.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Tragic situations can easily be avoided if India and Pakistan realize the futility of hostility and adopt the realistic and humanistic approach for resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute.”

The Mirwaiz expressed solidarity with the people killed in exchange of firing along the Line of Control.

