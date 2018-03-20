Demos in Kokernag after CRPF vehicle hits van carrying students

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, forceful demonstrations erupted near Hangalgund in Kokernag area of Islamabad district, today, after a vehicle of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hit a private vehicle ferrying school children.

Scores of locals assembled at main road Hangalgund in Kokernag and staged protests against the Indian forces. The protesters demanded stern action against the erring driver of the CRPF vehicle.

The residents of the area told media that a speedy CRPF vehicle hit a private vehicle carrying school children resulting in minor injuries of three students.

