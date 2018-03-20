Indain solider commits suicide in IOK

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide in Kulgam district, raising the number of such deaths among Indian army to four during the current month in the territory.

The Indian soldier identified as Kulvinder Singh of 10 Sikh Regiment shot himself with his service rifle at a camp in Mughal Gund Qazigund area of the district, while he was on duty.

On hearing the gunshot, colleagues rushed towards the solider and found him in a pool of blood, an army official said, adding that the soldier was taken to a nearby military hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

This is 4th Indian soldier to shoot himself to death during the ongoing month in the occupied territory.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 398 since January 2007.

Like this: Like Loading...