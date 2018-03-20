India forced Kashmiris to fight back

C’wealth urged to play role on Kashmir

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the Indian oppression has forced the people of Jammu and Kashmir to fight back with more will and vigor for liberation of their motherland from its illegal occupation.

Syed Ali Gilani while addressing the members of Majlis-e-Shoora of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar said that entire pro-freedom camp, especially Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, was facing testing times at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar, today, expressed solidarity with the Sikh community on the sorrowful anniversary of Chittisinghpora massacre, which took place on this day in 2000 on the eve of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India. The forum said that the failure of India and its puppets in conducting any probe into Chattisinghpora-like mass murders had proved that efforts were being made at government level to hush up the facts.

The Sikh representative body, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee, in a statement also demanded a probe into the slaughter of their 35 Sikh brethren by Indian troops in disguise in the territory, eighteen years ago.

Hurriyat leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in their statements sought intervention of the United Nations to address the Kashmir dispute, which is the root cause of bloodshed in Kashmir. Zafar Akbar Butt visited the affected families of the recent crackdown operation at Balhama in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, anti-India protests broke out in Kokernag area of Islamabad district after an Indian army vehicle deliberately hit a school bus ferrying children. Scores of people took to the streets at Machil in Kupwara district against the apathy of puppet authorities towards the grievances of the local population.

An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at his army camp in Qazigund area of Kulgam district. This incident has raised the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel to 398 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007.

In London, Kashmiri representatives, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, in a joint letter to fifty two heads of the Commonwealth countries sought a desirable and workable initiative by the Commonwealth to address seven-decade-old Kashmir dispute. The letter has been sent ahead of the Commonwealth summit, scheduled from April 16 to 20 in London.

