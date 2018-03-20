Kashmiri migrant families’ vacation from Lassipora

IOK HR body seeks authorities’ response

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission sought the response of the puppet administration on why some families were asked to vacate their land at Lassipora in Pulwama.

Responding to an application filed by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, the court directed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary Revenue and Deputy Commissioner Pulwama to file detailed compliance report within four weeks.

The application filed by Muhammad Ahsan Untoo before the commission stated that if he authorities were planning to evacuate the 21 families who had settled on a piece of land over the past 70 years, and have all the relevant documents, then this commission is requested to bring all the facts before public.

The petition said that some 21 families had migrated from Muzaffarabad to occupied Kashmir in 1947 and settled in Lassipora. There are around 100 households near the Industrial Estate with most of the families hailing from Garhi Dupatta village of Muzaffarabad. The application noted that migrated people being state subjects of the State of Jammu and Kashmir had the every right to settle in any part of the State.

However, district administration Pulwama had recently asked the families to vacate the land on the pretext that it comes under the industrial sector. The move has created apprehensions among residents of losing their property.

“We were born and brought up here. Why will we leave this place? Aren’t we the residents of this place? We have elections cards and state subjects also,” the petition quoted locals as having said. They added that if the puppet administration had no place for them then it should open the border so that they would cross over to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

