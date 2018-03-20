Machil residents say their area be made part of AJK

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, scores of people from Machil in Kupwara district stranded due to closure of the only link road connecting the area staged a protest against the puppet authorities.

A group of people from Machil area approached the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to apprise him about the inconveniences faced by them due to continued closure of the Machil-Kupwara road from the last two weeks.

They said that it seemed that the authorities were not considering Machil as a part of occupied Kashmir and if they did not want to listen to the people of the far-flung areas then they should annex Machil with Azad Jammu and Kashmir to end their sufferings anymore.

The protesters also said that an educational institute namely Government High School Ring Payeen Machil was closed since the schools in the Valley reopened. The staff has been changed in recent reshuffle of the teachers and the new staff was yet to join the school as such the school is closed, they added.

