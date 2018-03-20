‘UN chief follows situation in Kashmir closely’

New York, March 20 (KMS): UN General Secretary, Antonio Guterres is following the situation in Kashmir closely reiterating his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric made the comment while responding to a question on the tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute.

“Obviously, we are following the situation there as closely, as we always do, and we would encourage dialogue between the parties to settle any outstanding differences,” Dujarric told reporters in New York at his daily briefing.

On whether the Secretary General has talked with the prime ministers of Pakistan or India, Dujarric said there is “nothing to report” on that currently.

The UN chief reiterated his call for India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

