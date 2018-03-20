Yechury asks for solving Kashmir issue politically

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) Sitaram Yechury has said that Modi-led Indian government is tackling the Kashmir dispute only through military means, and urged talks with all stakeholders including Pakistan to settle it.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Yechury said Kashmir is a political problem and till talks aren’t held with all the stakeholders, this issue can’t be resolved.

The CPI-M leader called for withdrawal of draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), as a confidence building measure. He said that the eroded provisions of Article 370 of Indian Constitution should also be restored.

“The PDP-BJP Government in J&K is a biggest contradiction. Ever since Modi government took over, Kashmir is being tackled through military means only. …the recommendations of the interlocutors were never implemented,” he added.

The CPI-M General Secretary for occupied Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, said the BJP regime has closed all the doors for Kashmiris. “When any young Kashmiri boy goes for studies outside, he is dragged out of hostel and mercilessly beaten,” he said.

