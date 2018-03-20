Zafar Butt pays tributes to martyred youth

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt, has paid glorious tributes to the youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops in Balhama Khonmouh area of Srinagar.

Zafar Akbar Butt soon after his release, today, from prolonged house detention visited Balhama Khonmouh, met the families including those effected during recent crackdown operation by the troops and expressed solidarity with them. He appealed to the generous people to come to the rescue of the effected families whose properties were damaged.

The JKSM Chairman assured full support to the victims of Indian state terrorism and paid homage to the martyred youth saying that the Kashmiris were obliged to carry the mission of their martyrs to its logical end.

Meanwhile, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement remembered the members of Sikh community who were massacred by the troops in Chittisinghpora area of Islamabad district on this day in 2000. He demanded impartial investigation into the massacre to bring the perpetrators to book.

