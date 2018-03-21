Another Indian soldier commits suicide in IOK

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide in Samba district, taking the number of such deaths among Indian army to five in the territory during the current month.

The soldier identified as Naresh Kumar of 168 Brigade in Army Dog Squad shot himself with his service pistol inside his residential quarter in Maheshwar area of the district.

With this incident of suicide the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir rose to 399 since January 2007.

