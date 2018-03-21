Another minor girl raped in Jammu

Jammu, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a minor girl was assaulted and raped in Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

The victim girl’s father informed police that his mentally disturbed daughter was raped in Badgal village of Akhnoor, police confirmed.

The girl’s father said that her underage daughter had gone out with her nine-year-old brother for some work but was waylaid and raped, the official said. He said the perpetrator of heinous crime fled the scene.

A police official said that a case under various sections including rape was registered and the culprit was arrested. He said the medical examination of the girl was conducted and the report was awaited.

Earlier, an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, was also abducted, raped and subsequently murdered in Heranegar area of Kathua district in Jammu region.

