Article 35-A hearing in Indian Supreme Court likely on April 9

Jammu, March 21 (KMS): The Indian Supreme Court is likely to hear the petitions challenging Article 35-A on April 9, one of the petitioners has said.

Labha Ram Gandhi, one of the petitioners, on his return from New Delhi after holding deliberations with his advocates told media in Jammu that the matter has been listed for hearing in the Apex Court for April 9 in the tentative list.

On October 30, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India, Dipak Mishra, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwikar and Justice DY Chandrachud had deferred the hearing of petitions by three months following the submission by attorney general, KK Venugopal, that the court proceedings would hamper the dialogue initiated by the India-appointed interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma.

Article 35-A of Indian Constitution gives special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

