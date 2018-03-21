Indian troops lay siege to Bandipora town

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hajin town of Bandipora district, today.

An official said that the personnel of Indian army, police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force launched the search operation in Khochak Mohalla of the town.

He said that the cordon was laid early Wednesday morning and door-to-door searches were conducted in the area.

However, the forces’ personnel were compelled to lift the cordon after youth came out of their houses and pelted stones on them.

Meanwhile, the force continued search operations in Samboora and Bijbehara areas of Pulwama and Islamabad districts, respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...