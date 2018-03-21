Kashmiri detainees’ plight worries Gilani

Forces launch cordon in different areas

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails in and outside the Kashmir Valley.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the detainees, lodged in outside jails, were harassed, intimidated and humiliated for their affiliation with the freedom movement. The APHC Chairman said, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar and other Hurriyat leaders, lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, are not even allowed to seek legal assistance and consult their lawyers.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, today, visited the residence of a martyred youth, Eisa Fazili in Soura area of Srinagar and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. Fazili along with two other youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Hakoora area of Islamabad district, last week.

Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district. The forces also continued door-to-door searches in Samboora and Bijbehara areas of Pulwama and Islamabad districts. Siege and search operations continued for the second day, today, at Halmatpora in Kupwara. Five bodies of three youth were recovered from the debris of a house, destroyed by the troops, last night. Four personnel of Indian forces were, reportedly, killed in a gunfight in the area, today.

Another minor girl was assaulted and raped by people associated with a Hindu communal organization in Akhnoor area of Jammu district. Earlier, an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, was abducted, raped and murdered by the people of same organization in Kathua district.

Senior Kashmiri journalist and writer Maqbool Sahil has passed away in Srinagar. He was a prolific Urdu and Pahari writer and broadcaster. Maqbool Sahil, 50, had spent some years in jail in a fake case, registered against him by Indian police.

An Indian soldier committed suicide in Samba district, taking the number of such deaths among Indian army to five in the territory during the current month. With this incident of suicide, the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir rose to 399 since January 2007.

