Koul commission’s report sent to cabinet, IOK HC told

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet administration has informed the High Court that the recommendations of the Koul Commission on the killings committed by Indian troops and police during the 2010 mass uprising have been scrutinized and forwarded to the so-called cabinet for final decision.

Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG), BA Dar, told the court that the recommendation report has been scrutinized by General Administration Department (GAD), Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Police Headquarters and Additional Director General Crime Investigation Department (CID). “The matter is now referred to the cabinet which will take a final call,” he said.

On previous hearing, BA Dar had submitted that the recommendations of Koul Commission were under examination with General Administration Department (GAD).

The Koul Commission was appointed in June 2014 by the then puppet regime led by Omar Abdullah to probe into the civilian killings in 2010 uprising.

Earlier, the court had asked the puppet regime to file a response as to why the Koul Commission report was not brought into public domain. The one-man commission headed by Justice (retd) ML Koul submitted its report to the puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on December 30, 2016.

A social organization Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Forum through its General Secretary MM Shuja had filed a Public interest Litigation (PIL) before the court seeking directions for making the findings and the recommendations of the commission public.

