Mirwaiz forum resents rights abuses, vandalism of properties

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the unabated human rights violations including harassment and detention of youth and the frequent search operations carried out by Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the world human rights bodies to take strong notice of these human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. “We strongly condemn the harassment of people and vandalizing of properties in the name of cordon and search operations (CASOs) in length and breadth of Kashmir,” the statement added.

The forum maintained that justice continued to elude the 35 families of Sikh community even after the passage of 18 years. These Sikhs were massacred by Indian troops in disguise on 20th March in 2000 in Chittisingpora area of Islamabad district ahead of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India. The Hurriyat forum expressed solidarity and sympathy with all those families whose loved ones were killed in Chittisingpora incident.

The statement said that rising graph of human rights violations should serve as an eye-opener for the world human rights bodies adding that like other dozens of massacres committed by Indian troops, the Government of India and its puppet regime continued to adopt a criminal silence and the culprits were roaming free.

“Probes announced in Chittisinghpora and Pathribal fake encounter have always been used as a weapon to clam the tempers of people and to buy time. Not a single probe ordered by the successive regimes so far has been taken to conclusion let alone punishing the guilty,” the Hurriyat forum said.

“In the past three decades, Kashmir has witnessed brutal massacres that include Zakoora, Islamia College Hawal, Gaw Kadal, Sopore, Bijbehara, Kupwara, Handwara, Shopian and many others where Indian forces fired indiscriminately at the innocent people turning the streets of Kashmir red everywhere,” the statement said.

“In all these massacres, what people of Kashmir got from the ruling regimes is announcement of probes which actually was a mere eye-wash,” the forum deplored adding fact is that justice continues to remain a distant dream for the families of the victims.

Like this: Like Loading...