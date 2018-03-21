Mirwaiz visits martyr Fazili’s family in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, today, visited the residence of a martyred youth, Eisa Fazili in Srinagar and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

A Hurriyat forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the Mirwaiz paid glowing tributes to the martyr and expressed solidarity with his family members. Eisa Fazili was a resident of Soura area of Srinagar.

Fazili was killed along with two other youth during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Hakoora area of Islamabad district on March 12.

