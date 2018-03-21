Pakistan a worldly hope for Muslim world: DFP

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has felicitated the Pakistanis on the eve of their National Day and said that the Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940 in Lahore was a source of inspiration and guideline for the Muslims of Indian subcontinent.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar while congratulation the government of Pakistan, its people, civil society, political, social, religious and military leadership expressed the hope that the country will move forward keeping in view its responsibility of uniting the Muslim Ummah.

Every day of every Kashmiri is a Pakistan Day as our hearts beat for Pakistan and we always pray for peace, progress, and stability of the country, the statement said.

“Since Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, the country became the main target of the enemies. The country, prior to becoming a nuclear nation, fell victim to many internal and external conspiracies of which the Fall of Dhaka was an open example,” it said.

Terming Pakistan as a worldly hope for the Muslim world, the DFP said that the Kashmiris believed that a strong Pakistan could play a crucial role in bringing peace in South Asia. Millions of people have sacrificed their lives for achieving Pakistan and the country has to rise to overcome its problems, it added.

The DFP statement said that the Muslim countries of the world were duty-bound to secure the interests of Pakistan and rise to protect and secure this country keeping in view its strategic importance. “Pakistan is the vision of Allama Iqbal (RA), and dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA), the country always raised voice in favour of oppressed and subjugated Muslims across the world and the undeterred role it played with regard to Kashmiris’ fight for self-determination is hidden from none,” it added.

Meanwhile, the DFP expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of writer, poet and journalist, Maqbool Sahil. The party condoled his passing away and said his death is a great intellectual loss. It prayed for the eternal peace to the soul of Maqbool Sahil and patience of his nears and dears.

Like this: Like Loading...