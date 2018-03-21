Seminar calls for end to victimisation of Kashmiri youth

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a seminar in Srinagar called for an immediate end to the victimization of Kashmiri youth and settlement of the Kashmir dispute, at the earliest.

The seminar titled ‘Kashmir Issue and The Role of Youth’ was organised by Jammu Kashmir Youth Forum (JKYF), an organisation working for the welfare of society especially youth in Srinagar.

The function was attended by youth and students from universities, colleges and schools. Rafiq Ahmed Shah from Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir was the chief guest on the occasion. He spoke about student revolutions and reforms. He urged the youth to keep full faith with their leadership.

JKYF Acting Chairman, Umar Rafiq, said problems and persecution will remain there until Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

A student activist, Irshad Ahmed, from Islamic University said, “There is only option for youth that is to work for the Kashmir resolution and youth have a crucial part to play.”

Another college student from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district said the role of youth is pivotal in bringing the change.

Other speakers talked about the prevailing situation and circumstances due to heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel in occupied Kashmir especially in the civilian areas. They said everybody in Kashmir is feeling caged and unsafe due to the Indian occupation of the territory.

