Syed Ali Gilani concerned over Kashmiri detainees’ plight

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed deep concern and anguish over the plight of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails in and outside Kashmir Valley.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri political detainees, lodged in the jails outside the Kashmir Valley were harassed, intimidated and subjected to political vendetta on one pretext or the other. He said the Kashmiri detainees are ill-treated and humiliated for their affiliation with the freedom movement. “In Udhampur jail, these prisoners are mercilessly beaten and thrashed and later confined to cells and subjected to solitary confinement. They are compelled to use dirty and unhygienic utensils for cooking and drinking purpose,” he said.

The APHC Chairman citing the ill-treatment meted out to the Kashmiri detainees, who were arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Javaid Ahmed Shah, Shahid Yousuf, Zahoor Ahmed Watali and Muhammad Aslam Wani said that they were not even permitted to seek legal assistance and consult their lawyers.

Syed Ali Gilani condemning the jail authorities for their callous and inhuman approach against the detainees and said, “These political prisoners are ill-treated and humiliated by criminals lodged in these jails. They are denied medical treatment and basic amenities.”

The APHC Chairman slamming the puppet authorities for their dictatorial and haughty attitude said, “Despite the release orders, several detainees including Ameer Hamza Shah, Manzoor Ahmed Kaloo, Abdul Ghani Butt, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, Aashiq Hussain Butt, Manzoor Ahmed Najar, Basharat Ahmed Peer, Sajad Ahmed Butt, Abdul Ahad Mir, Muhammad Shaban Khan, Abdul Gaffar Regu, Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Hakeem-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Suliman Wani, Nazir Ahmed Khawaja, Abrar Anitoo, Abid Kachroo, Javaid Ahmed Fuley, Lateef Ahmed Dar, Nazir Ahmed Mantoo and scores of others were not released and were still lodged in different police stations and their detention period was being prolonged on one pretext or the other.

Like this: Like Loading...