Zafar Butt conducts mass contact programme

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, under the mass contact programme addressed people at Padshahi Bagh, Lasjan and Nowgam areas of Srinagar, today.

During his visit, Zafar Akbar Butt paid glowing tributes to Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Abdul Majeed Dar, on his martyrdom anniversary and other Kashmiri martyrs. He said that Abdul Majeed Dar was among the frontline commanders who laid the foundation of the ongoing freedom struggle.

The JKSM Chairman said that the great martyrs like Abdul Majeed Dar had written the history of Kashmir’s freedom struggle with their blood and the Kashmiris were indebted to the great and unparalleled sacrifices rendered by their martyrs for a noble cause. He saluted the commitment, dedication and steadfastness of the Kashmiri people and said that they would continue their martyrs’ mission till it reached its logical end.

Zafar Butt paid homage to martyrs including Aijaz Ahmed Dar, Bashir Butt, Farhat Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Saifullah and Farooq Showkat on their anniversary. He also strongly condemned the arrest of two youth from Padshahi Bagh by the Indian police during night raids and demanded their immediate release and other political activists.

Like this: Like Loading...