Zamrooda leads protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, staged a protest demonstration at Press Colony in Srinagar to come India’s intransigence to resolve the Kashmir dispute, peacefully.

The protesters demanded negotiated settlement of the Kashmir dispute. Addressing the participants of the protest, KTK Chairperson Zamrooda Habib said that peace situation in South Asia had deteriorated due to intransigence of Indian leadership on Kashmir dispute.

Zamrooda Habib said that India and Pakistan were two nuclear armed countries, and an escalation at the Line of Control might trigger a full-fledged war between the neighborly countries.

