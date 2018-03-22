‘Denial of Kashmiris’ rights by India black chapter in history’

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India added black and barbarous chapter to the history by denying the inalienable right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that draconian laws, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) were the offshoots of the unresolved Kashmir dispute. He said this while reacting to the statement of Indian Minister, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, wherein he stated that New Delhi had no plans to withdraw AFSPA in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC Chairman deplored that New Delhi instead of accepting the hard realities about the Kashmir dispute is resorting to barbarism, loot, plunder, genocide and rapes and is suppressing the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people through its military might. The dictatorial rule, imposition of draconian laws and continuation of forced occupation of New Delhi reflect the acceptance of defeat by the Indian authorities as it signifies their nervousness and fear of facing the rightful resistance from the people.

Syed Ali Gilani maintained that the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination had entered into a decisive phase. He said the history and the circumstances are enough to prove that a rightful resistance movement never failed.

He lashed out at the puppet authorities and said that instead of facing peaceful and political movement and its leadership on political turf, they resorted to military might and other coercive measures to suppress the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people but failed in their designs.

The APHC Chairman hailed the people of occupied Kashmir for their bravery, valour, high spirits and commitment with the freedom movement. He suggested the Indian authorities to shun fanatical politics and acknowledge the ground realities of the lingering Kashmir dispute. “No power on earth or draconian laws like AFSPA can change the narrative (of Kashmir dispute),” he said, adding, “Indian authorities can use their delaying tactics but it will never stop us to achieve what we are striving for.”

He also paid rich tributes to the youth who were martyred by the Indian troops in Helmatpora area of Kupwara district.

