Hurriyat leaders greet Pakistanis on National Day

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, various Hurriyat leaders have greeted the government and the people of Pakistan on the eve of their National Day, which is observed on 23rd of March every year.

Felicitating the government, people, political parties and military leadership of Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement issued in Srinagar hoped that Pakistan would continue to raise its voice for the oppressed Muslim brethren in Kashmir and elsewhere.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the creation of Pakistan was a very important development and it had positively influenced the entire Muslim world. “Strong Pakistan is significant for the peace in South Asia,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League Chairman, Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi, in his statement praised the courage and determination of the people of Pakistan to make the country politically and economically vibrant and strong. A delegation of JKYML led by Imtiaz Ahmed Reshi left for New Delhi to attend Pakistan Day celebrations in the Indian capital.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahenji, in a statement also congratulated Pakistan on its National Day celebrations. She also paid tributes to five youth martyred by Indian troops in Helmatpora area of Kupwara district.

Peoples Political Front Patron, Fazl Haq Qureshi and Chairman, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, in a statement while greeting Pakistanis prayed for prosperity, stability and development of Pakistan. They also paid tributes to renowned commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Abdul Majeed Dar, on his 15th martyrdom anniversary.

