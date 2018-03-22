Imams, preachers forced to attend army camps: JI IOK

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has said that Indian forces’ personnel are interfering in the religious matters of Muslims at various places especially in South Kashmir.

The JI spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali, in a statement in Srinagar said, “At some places the Imams and preachers of Masjids are forced to attend the camps for reporting the religious activities going on in the mosques and even asked to prepare audio/video recording of their speeches.”

The Jamaat expressed its deep anguish and resentment over the unjustified intervention in the religious affairs of the Kashmiri Muslims by the forces’ personnel in various areas.

“The organizers of the religious congregations are called to the forces’ camps and subjected to harassment without any reason just to restrain them forcibly from their rightful activities. Some of them are even beaten for organizing such religious gatherings,” he said.

