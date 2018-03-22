Indian troops launch operation in Shopian area

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian district.

The troops cordoned off Turkawangam area of district and conducted door to door searches, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

On the other hand, Indian forces’ personnel arrested at least 15 persons during nocturnal raids in Arihal area of Pulwama district. Locals told media that at around 2am during Wednesday night the forces laid siege to the village, conducted raids and arrested 15 persons for participating in anti-India demonstrations.

