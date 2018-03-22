JRL protests against shifting of prisoners

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, organized a demonstration outside historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar against shifting of Kashmiri detainees to jails outside the Kashmir Valley.

Led by Muhammad Yasin Malik, a large number of Hurriyat leaders and activists participated in the demonstration. The protesters were carrying placards and banners with slogans demanding release of the prisoners.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressed the protesters while Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq spoke to the gathering via phone.

Expressing serious concern over the plight of the prisoners lodged in different jails, the leaders said that even the court orders regarding prisoners were completely disregarded and that prisoners were suffering from immense problems including mental and physical torture.

The leadership demanded that all the prisoners should be released without any pre-condition and further delay.

